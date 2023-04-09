SportsBasketball

NBA playoff schedule 2023

Knicks guard Jalen Brunson shoots against Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley, left, during the second half of an NBA game Friday in Cleveland. Credit: AP/Ron Schwane

By Newsday Staff

Here is the NBA playoff schedule for the 2023 postseason, including the play-in tournament and the Game 1s for each first-round series.

(Bookmark this post, which will be updated as more dates and times are announced. All times listed are Eastern.)

Play-in tournament

Tuesday, April 11

Game 1: Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2: Minnesota at L.A. Lakers. 10 p.m. (TNT)

Wednesday, April 12

Game 3: Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 4: Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, April 14

Game 5: Winner of Game 3 at Loser of Game 1, TBA (TNT)

Game 6: Winner of Game 4 at Loser of Game 2, TBA (ESPN)

First-round Game 1s

Saturday, April 15

Nets at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

East #7 at Boston, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Knicks at Cleveland, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Golden State at Sacramento, 8:30 (ABC)

Sunday, April 16

East #8 at Milwaukee, TBA

West # 8 at Denver, TBA

West #7 at Memphis, TBA

LA Clippers at Phoenix, TBA

