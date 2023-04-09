NBA playoff schedule 2023
Here is the NBA playoff schedule for the 2023 postseason, including the play-in tournament and the Game 1s for each first-round series.
(Bookmark this post, which will be updated as more dates and times are announced. All times listed are Eastern.)
Play-in tournament
Tuesday, April 11
Game 1: Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 2: Minnesota at L.A. Lakers. 10 p.m. (TNT)
Wednesday, April 12
Game 3: Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 4: Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, April 14
Game 5: Winner of Game 3 at Loser of Game 1, TBA (TNT)
Game 6: Winner of Game 4 at Loser of Game 2, TBA (ESPN)
First-round Game 1s
Saturday, April 15
Nets at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
East #7 at Boston, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Knicks at Cleveland, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Golden State at Sacramento, 8:30 (ABC)
Sunday, April 16
East #8 at Milwaukee, TBA
West # 8 at Denver, TBA
West #7 at Memphis, TBA
LA Clippers at Phoenix, TBA