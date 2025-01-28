NBA sets new dates for Spurs-Lakers and Bucks-Pelicans while rescheduling 7 other games as well

NEW YORK — The San Antonio Spurs-Los Angeles Lakers game that got postponed earlier this month due to the wildfires in Southern California will now take place on March 17 instead.

The NBA also announced on Tuesday the new date for the Milwaukee Bucks-New Orleans Pelicans matchup from last week that got postponed due to the New Orleans snowstorm. That game will now take place April 6.

Seven other games slated for March or April also were rescheduled Tuesday to accommodate the new dates for the Spurs-Lakers and Bucks-Pelicans matchups.

The Orlando Magic had three games moved. A home date with Chicago was switched from March 12 to March 6, a road game with San Antonio was pushed back from March 17 to April 1 and a road game with New Orleans was moved up from April 6 to March 13.

The Bucks had the dates flipped for two March road games with the Lakers and Golden State. The Lakers game was pushed back from March 18 to March 20, while the trip to Golden State was moved up from March 20 to March 18.

Toronto’s road game with Golden State was moved from March 19 to March 20. Milwaukee’s home game with New Orleans was switched from April 9 to April 10.