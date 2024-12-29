SportsBasketball

Anthony hits winning layup with 1.3 seconds left, Magic complete 21-point rally to beat Nets 102-101

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) and Orlando Magic guard...

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) and Orlando Magic guard Jett Howard, right, go after the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP/Kevin Kolczynski

By The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. —

Cole Anthony drove for a layup with 1.3 seconds left to complete the Orlando Magic's 17-point fourth-quarter comeback Sunday in a 102-101 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Cam Thomas missed a jumper from the corner at the final horn.

Anthony scored 10, and Tristan da Silva scored 13 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter for Orlando, which was down 71-50 midway through the third quarter. Goga Bitadze added 19 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

The Magic's comeback was their second in eight days after Orlando rallied from 25 points down to beat Miami 121-114 on Dec. 21.

Thomas came off the bench with 25 points to lead the Nets in his first game since Nov. 25. Jalen Wilson added 16 points including two free throws with 6.2 seconds left.

Thomas, Brooklyn's leading scorer with 24.7 points per game, played 25 minutes after missing 13 games with a strained left hamstring.

Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) defends against Brooklyn Nets...

Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) defends against Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP/Kevin Kolczynski

Takeaways

Nets: Losing for the seventh time in nine games, the Nets played for the first time without Dorian Finney-Smith, who was traded early Sunday to the Los Angeles Lakers. In their four games against the Magic this season, the Nets used 11 different starters. Only Cam Johnson started all four games.

Magic: The Magic completed a four-game season series sweep of the Nets and concluded a 3-4 holiday home stretch. They overcame double-digit second-half deficits in all three of their wins against Miami, Boston and Brooklyn.

Key moment

A 3-pointer by Anthony, who did not play in the first half, launched a 13-0 Orlando run after they had fallen behind by 20 points.

Key stat

The Nets shot 13 for 30 from 3-point range.

Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Femandez reacts to play on...

Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Femandez reacts to play on the floor against the Orlando Magic during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP/Kevin Kolczynski

Up next

The Nets are at Toronto and the Magic are at Detroit on Wednesday night.

