Alan Anderson says Nets are a great fit for him

Alan Anderson said he was offered more money by other teams, but he said the main reason he chose the Nets was because of the roster they have assembled.

Anderson signed a two-year, $2-million deal Tuesday, giving the Nets 15 players with guaranteed contracts and completing a team that has five current or former All-Stars in their starting lineup and a pretty formidable bench.

"The Nets were by far the best team that was trying to sign me," Anderson, 30, said on a conference call Wednesday. "I had other offers, where teams were offering more money, but the fit wasn't the right fit for me. I'm not getting younger. I wanted to win -- I'm a winner.

"I just felt more wanted in Brooklyn. If I'm going to take the minimum I'm going to take it on the best team that wants me. Brooklyn was the best team. They wanted me. It couldn't be a better fit."

The 6-6 swingman averaged 10.7 points for the Toronto Raptors last season. Anderson is expected to add scoring and defense to a bench that also includes Andrei Kirilenko, Jason Terry, Reggie Evans, Andray Blatche and Shaun Livingston.

Anderson, who has been in the NBA for four seasons and also played overseas, understands that because of the Nets' depth he may not play every night. But he said he will stay ready and do whatever coach Jason Kidd asks of him.

"Me being able to use my versatility and score, defend, create, spot shoot, rebound, doing I think, a little bit of everything, I think I have a lot of power in my repertoire," Anderson said. "There's a lot on the team already. I think our second unit is going to be just huge."

Anderson, who said he has a good relationship with new Net Kevin Garnett, thinks Brooklyn could dethrone the Knicks as Atlantic Division champs.

"We have the talent for sure," Anderson said. "Now it's just going to come down to just putting all our pieces together and form the right Brooklyn Nets team."

Shengelia has knee surgery. Forward Tornike Shengelia underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair damage to the meniscus in his left knee. The Nets said Shengelia is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.