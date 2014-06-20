Andray Blatche officially opts out

Andray Blatche is officially about to hit the market.

The 6-11 big man has opted out of the final year of his two-year deal, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent, according to his agent Andy Miller. It's an expected move given Blatche, who was scheduled to pocket $1.43 million in base salary next season, said in May that he intended to test the free agent waters come July 1.

In 73 regular season games in 2013-14, Blatche averaged 11.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest. In their 12 playoffs games against the Raptors and Heat, the 27-year-old posted 6.4 points and five rebounds.

Blatche, born in Syracuse, N.Y., was naturalized and granted Filipino citizenship earlier this month so he can play for the Philippines national team at the FIBA World Cup, which tips off in Spain in late August. Blatche is also expected to play for the Philippines at the Asian Games in South Korea in September.