Andrei Kirilenko opts in

Andrei Kirilenko is coming back for another season in Brooklyn.

The versatile forward opted into the second year of his contract, according to a league source. Kirilenko, who's scheduled to earn $3.3 million, was a vital cog for the Nets when healthy, playing and defending multiple positions.

Kirilenko missed 37 games, the second most on the team -- trailing only Brook Lopez's 56. He sat out 26 contests battling back spasms, and also missed time due to sprained ankles as well as a sore left calf.

Kirilenko, 33, averaged five points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 45 regular-season games in 2013-14.