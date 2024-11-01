Trendon Watford has been pleased while watching his Nets teammates start out strong under coach Jordi Fernandez. He’s close to joining the action.

Watford was listed as available after shootaround Friday but was downgraded to out just before tipoff against the Bulls at Barclays Center. He has yet to play this season.

YES Network reported that Watford “felt some awareness” in his hamstring during pregame warmups.

At Friday morning’s shootaround, Watford said he suffered his left hamstring strain on the second day of training camp. He didn’t play in the preseason, but now his return to the court could happen soon.

“It’s been long,” Watford said. “Getting hurt in camp at an unfortunate time, but fortunate that it happened before the season started.”

When he’s back, he can fill multiple roles with his ballhandling and size. Fernandez said his exact role will be determined by how efficient he can be with what’s thrown at him.

“He’s worked really hard to get himself back healthy and it’s just good to have him around,” Fernandez said before the game. “Just such a good energy, great personality, and just a good time [for him to be] available.”

“[Fernandez] wants to run, so that benefits me and being able to use my versatility,” Watford added. “Bring the ball up and run the floor and do what I can. So just find my way and just find my moves.”

The 6-9 Watford’s size has value for a Nets team lacking it. The Nets played small in Memphis in Wednesday’s win with Nic Claxton out and Noah Clowney being their only true center.

While Ben Simmons is 6-10, the next tallest Net is Dorian Finney-Smith, who is being used as a small-ball center at 6-7.

“It’s always good having size,” said Claxton, who was available Friday after sitting out Wednesday for injury management. “[Trendon] can affect the game in a lot of different ways, handling the ball, defending. So definitely good having our soldier back.”

With Day’Ron Sharpe still out with his own left hamstring strain, the Nets also could use another rebounder. Sharpe is set to be reevaluated around Nov. 18.

While Watford has waited to play, he’s enjoyed a front-row seat to the Nets’ early returns under Fernandez. He’s admired the defensive intensity and how well Dennis Schroder has played, calling him one of the best leaders he’s played with.

Soon he’ll be able to contribute after being a sidelined spectator.

“It’s been great and I think everybody’s adapting well,” Watford said. “And we’ve seen it in camp, but you know, once you get in the game, you feel it out. And it took us a few games, but I think everybody’s getting it and I’m just glad to join that and join the wave.”

Whitehead fine with plan

It wasn’t a surprise this week when the Nets assigned second-year guard Dariq Whitehead to the G League. It always seemed like the best way for him to earn playing time and continue his road back from shin surgery.

Whitehead, who played only two minutes this season, was fine with the plan. He knows being with the Long Island Nets will help him get comfortable on the court after three surgeries, including two on his right foot, since the summer of 2022.

“For me, it’s amazing,” Whitehead told Newsday this week. “Being out two years, you gotta have some time. You can just go play and play a lot of minutes [in the G League]. So for me, it’s amazing and I’m looking at it as an opportunity to get back in a rhythm and find things.”

After playing only two games last season, Whitehead often has said he is treating this season like his true rookie season. He struggled with his shooting in Summer League but chalked it up to his first extended playing time in months.

In that sense, his path is no different than what Jalen Wilson and Clowney had to do last season before earning playing time. Whitehead will go the same route and hopes to find the game that made him a coveted five-star recruit at Duke two years ago.

“You may have more minutes, you may have the opportunity to take more shots, but that doesn’t change anything within the plan we have,” Fernandez said this week. “So we want to see that, we want to see him grow, we want to see him be a pro.”