Nets' Ben Simmons likely to play Monday vs. Jazz after practicing with Long Island Nets

Ben Simmons could return to action Monday against the Jazz after practicing in Long Island, coach Jacque Vaughn said Saturday.

“He completed the entire session and a high likelihood of him playing vs. Utah,” Vaughn said pregame.

Simmons has been out since Nov. 6 with a nerve impingement in his back but made significant progress this month. Saturday against the Rockets was the 38th consecutive game - 39th overall - that he’s missed.

The Nets built their team primarily around Simmons’ ability to push the tempo and create shots. But in his absence, they’ve struggled with pace, defense and shooting while losing 17 of their previous 21 games.

For Simmons, there’s relief in playing again but also urgency in wanting to have an immediate impact for a team that he feels needs it.

"I want to come in and win games. We haven't been winning lately,” Simmons said Saturday. “So, it's one of those things where we have to get back on track. I'm looking forward to just playing my role and helping his team win."

Whitehead to undergo season-ending surgery

Vaughn also announced rookie Dariq Whitehead will have season-ending surgery Monday after being diagnosed with a left shin stress reaction earlier this month.

Whitehead played in two regular season games this season and four games in the G League while on a minutes restriction.

It’s the third surgery for Whitehead since the summer of 2022. He had a procedure that August for a fracture in his right foot that delayed his freshman year at Duke and a follow-up procedure last June ahead of the NBA draft.

After his Nets debut on Nov. 25, Whitehead said he was still dealing with shin splints as he rehabbed from injury. This latest setback just further added to a difficult first season for the 19-year-old.

“It’s been very frustrating just not being able to prove yourself and show the fans what I’m capable of,” Whitehead told Newsday this month. “But it's also a part of my growth.”