Ben Simmons' looming return fails to ignite Nets, whose second-half rally falls short vs. Timberwolves

Just under two hours before tipoff Thursday, the Nets got a pregame assist from Ben Simmons without him ever touching the ball.

Simmons, who’s been out since Nov. 6 with a nerve impingement in his back, could return to action next week, coach Jacque Vaughn said. Simmons will practice on Long Island on Saturday and his status will be determined after that.

The good news later was dulled by the Nets’ 96-94 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Barclays Center. Instead of another fourth-quarter collapse, the Nets had a fourth- quarter rally fall short this time.

A 12-point deficit was erased when Cam Thomas tied the score on a pair of free throws with 1:11 left. Rudy Gobert gave the Timberwolves the lead with 58.1 seconds left on a dunk.

With the Nets down two with 2.4 seconds left, Mikal Bridges missed the first of two free throws.

He intentionally missed the second, but the Nets (17-27) committed a lane violation, giving the Timberwolves the ball. Anthony Edwards then dribbled out the clock.

“Thought it was good, hit back rim, surprised the ball came back to me,” Bridges said of the first miss. “Tried to miss the second one . . . get the ball and try to score again real quick. It’s tough after you miss the first half.’’

Bridges had nine of his 21 points in the period as he helped contribute to the comeback. Karl-Anthony Towns had 10 points and seven rebounds in the fourth and finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds.

The Nets held the Timberwolves (32-13), who entered tied for the best record in the Western Conference, to 36 second-half points.

But it didn’t change the fact that they were outscored 36-17 in the second quarter. They also shot just 10-for-33 on three-pointers en route to a third straight loss and 17th in their last 21 games.

The Nets posted their second-lowest scoring total of the season against the NBA’s No. 1-ranked defense.

Thomas led the Nets with 25 points off the bench and had six rebounds but added five turnovers. Edwards had 24 points.

Vaughn called a timeout 1:02 into the fourth after consecutive baskets by Towns made it 86-74. It was as if Vaughn, knowing his team's recent struggles, need to shake back their focus.

It worked as the lead was eventually cut to two with 3:10 left after a three-point play and layup by Bridges. Thomas made it 94-94 on a pair of free throws.

“I go away giving our guys a tremendous amount of credit,” Vaughn said. “This is the No. 2 team in the West. No. 1 defense in the league, and for us to show the grit and the resolve to be in a game again at the end, make some adjustments at halftime and really stick together and fight and try to get a W, unbelievable effort by a lot of guys tonight.”

But the effort wasn’t enough. Perhaps that’s where the return of Simmons comes in.

He’ll add another wing defender and help the Nets push the tempo on offense. His passing will help the Nets get easier shots, especially Thomas and Spencer Dinwiddie.

He won’t fix their issues, especially with his lack of scoring. But the Nets could use a lift even after one of their better games in January still ended in defeat.

“No moral victories,” said Nic Claxton, who had 16 points and 11 rebounds. “Another tough loss. It’s tough losing all these games, but we got to stay positive, stay together.”