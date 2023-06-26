Nets' Patty Mills, Sean Marks encouraged by reports on Ben Simmons' rehab

For Patty Mills, Saturday was the start of a busy summer. He and the Nets helped unveil a mural dedicated to the indigenous community of Sunset Park, not too far from the team’s practice facility.

The mural also was personal for Mills, who is of Aboriginal descent and has been outspoken about his own indigenous roots. Soon he’ll start training to play with Australia in the FIBA World Cup in August, which means he’s kept a close eye on teammate Ben Simmons’ recovery.

Simmons missed the final two months of the Nets’ season due to a back injury, but he’s often posted pictures of his workouts on Instagram, hinting that he’s regaining his form.

“From all accords and what I’ve heard, he’s looking after his body and getting to his shape and healthy that I think everyone wants and needs him to be,” Mills said. “So I think first and foremost for him, it’s just about getting to that part where he can be Ben again and obviously a full offseason of healthy rehab, healthy workouts both in the gym and on the court is what he’s looking at.”

Simmons was limited to just 42 games last season and last played on Feb. 15. Australia coach Brian Goorjian told reporters in May that while Simmons wasn’t named to the initial 18-man roster, there’s a spot available for him if he’s healthy.

Nets general Sean Marks said in April that Simmons won’t need another surgery for his back, which also affected him being out for the entire 2021-22 season. It gave Marks hope that Simmons will be healthy by training camp.

“The timeline for this is that he’ll be back 100% probably by Sept. 1,” Marks said. “That would be the goal.”

That date overlaps with the World Cup being held from Aug. 25-Sept. 10. Much can change in two months but as Simmons progresses, Mills was optimistic that his recovery is headed in the right direction.

“From what I’ve heard he’s looking good, feeling good and we’ll see how we roll out from then. Until then, we just got to wait and see,” Mills said