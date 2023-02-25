Nets' Ben Simmons sits out another game with knee soreness

CHICAGO – Ben Simmons sat quietly at his locker at the United Center Friday, trying to absorb the fact that his left knee was continuing to fail him.

Ninety minutes before tipoff against the Bulls, Nets coach Jacque Vaughn announced that the team had put Simmons and his knee in a “strengthening phase” and he was expected to miss both that gam and Sunday’s game in Atlanta.

Simmons, who has been dealing with knee and back issues all season, had his knee drained and received a plasma rich platelet injection right before All-Star break. He said he spent the entire break working on his knee and was hopeful that he would be feeling better once the team resumed playing.

Earlier this week, however, the team played five-on-five and once again things weren’t right.

“It wasn’t moving,” Simmons said, shaking his head. “I didn’t move and didn’t have that strength.”

Friday’s game was the 17th that Simmons has missed this season. Though Vaughn has ruled him out for at least two games, Simmons said he was going to have the knee evaluated in “about week.” The Nets play four games in the next week – Chicago, Atlanta, Milwaukee and the Knicks.

“Structurally, it’s good,” Simmons said. “I think it’s just a strength thing and getting it under control. It’s a frustrating process with the back and dealing with it all. It’s just something I have to deal with and it’s taking time. I just have to be consistent with it and stay on top of it. We’re trying to work towards me coming back to being in a place where I can play at a level I can contribute and move.”

Simmons missed all of last season with back and mental health issues. Vaughn was asked if there had been any consideration to shutting down Simmons for the season.

“Zero,” Vaughn said. “We’re 24 games from making it into the playoffs and so the thought was we could use the time leading coming out All-Star break where we didn't play games. And then it's a great time to reassess; like, can we take advantage of no games? And then where does that lead us down the road a little bit?”

Simmons, for his part, wants to be back out on the court.

Said Simmons: “I’ve been battling it all year. I haven’t been 100 percent all year. To me I just want to be on the court, regardless of what it is and whatever position I have, I’m just trying to give the team what I can.”