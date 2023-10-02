Ben Simmons confident heading into new season, as are his Nets' teammates 

Ben Simmons didn’t waste time after taking his seat for media day. Before the first question was finished, he interrupted to confirm what Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said a week ago.

“You know where I’m at, I’m playing,” Simmons said. “I’m back on five-on-five and I’m back on the court playing.”

Simmons sounded confident without thinking about the back and knee injuries that limited him to 42 games last season. He expressed a desire to be the Nets’ point guard, the role he had with the 76ers.

It was an optimistic tone that Simmons hadn’t shown much since the end of the 2021 playoffs. After a holdout, trade and more injuries, he is glad to be healthy and playing basketball again.

“That's a blessing. Every day, I don’t take it for granted," Simmons said, "I just come in here and do my job to the best of my ability. I'm grateful to be back and just on the court playing and doing what I love.”

Words, however, aren’t enough on their own. How Simmons looks will determine the Nets’ ceiling as a defensive-minded team under Vaughn.

Vaughn said Simmons, who hasn’t played in a game since Feb. 15, is under no restrictions for his return. His teammates have noticed him being aggressive while looking pain-free on the court.

“He just looks more explosive than last year as far as getting the ball in transition,” Cam Thomas said.

“He’s feeling a lot better, a lot more confident in himself,” added Nic Claxton. “I know he’s ready to get out there. He has a lot of people to prove wrong.”

Spencer Dinwiddie took it further by saying the Nets’ success will go as far as Simmons and Mikal Bridges go. It’s more pressure but a role that Simmons wants to have.

His renewed attitude also comes from a better relationship with Vaughn, who was frustrated last season with Simmons’ play but said last week that he gained a better understanding of why and how Simmons was limited due to the nerve impingement in his back.

Simmons understood why Vaughn was frustrated but appreciated the grace he showed in repairing the relationship by meeting this summer.

“I mean, it's hard for a coach to really trust and believe in you when he's not seeing it, right? And I'm not able to physically do it,” Simmons said. “He came down to Miami a few times and saw me, I think that's what it was. He's able to see me get healthy, put the work and the time in and focus on myself.”

At his best, Simmons was an elite facilitator and defender as a three-time All-Star. There’s still time for the 27-year-old to reach that level again with two years and just over $78 million remaining on his contract.

Simmons teams up with two strong defenders in Bridges and Claxton, and a third off the bench in Dennis Smith Jr.

As a point guard, he makes things easier both as a shot creator and getting to the rim. For a group that lacks rebounding besides Claxton, Simmons can help. He has averaged 7.8 rebounds per game in his career.

It just all depends if he regains his form from two years ago. Simmons didn’t hesitate believing it could happen this season. The Nets believe he’s right.

Now it’s about seeing the return as clear as Simmons stated it.

“I’m excited for him that he’s healthy. I know he’s happy as hell that he feels good,” Bridges said. “We’re going to need him. He’s a big part of this team.”