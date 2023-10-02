Cam Johnson sidelined to start Brooklyn Nets training camp

Just before Nets media day began Monday, the team announced that Cam Johnson will miss the start of training camp due to a mild left hamstring injury.

Johnson suffered the injury during an on-court workout last week, the Nets said. The team added they’ll announce return to play updates at an appropriate time.

Johnson, who signed a four-year, $108 million contract in July, wasn’t too bothered by the setback.

“I’m good. I do expect to play at some point in the preseason,” Johnson said. “Just not in these next couple days. We’ll see how it goes over this next week.”

The fifth-year forward also played with Team USA this summer during the FIBA World Cup. Coach Jacque Vaughn said last week the team would have no issues managing Johnson and Mikal Bridges’ health with camp starting a month after the end of the tournament

Last season, Johnson missed two months with a torn meniscus in his right knee while with the Suns. He played 42 games but only missed two games after he was traded to the Nets in February, including being held out in the regular-season finale.

Johnson’s absence might be an early blow for a Nets team looking to establish chemistry with a roster that was reworked after last season’s trade deadline. Vaughn described Johnson as a perfect fit for how the Nets can come together after a season of roster shakeup.

“He fits into that bucket of guys I really want to coach, people who you enjoy being around,” Vaughn said. “[He] has room to grow, he’s willing to be coached and coached hard. So those are the things that I love about him.”

The Nets open preseason play on Oct. 9 in Las Vegas against the Lakers.