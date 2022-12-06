Nets' Ben Simmons out for Wednesday but aims to play Friday

Ben Simmons is aiming to be back on the court Friday when the Nets host the Atlanta Hawks as he continues to deal with a strained calf and soreness in his left knee.

“Feeling good, really good,” Simmons said Tuesday at the Nets' practice facility. “I’m excited where I’m at right now, so I’m looking for Friday to get back on the court.”

Simmons, who will miss his fourth straight game Wednesday when the Nets host the Hornets, had been playing his best basketball as a Net when he asked to come out of the Nets’ win over the Orlando Magic on Nov. 28 because he was feeling soreness in his calf.

That game was the second of a back-to-back and the Nets' fifth game in seven days. Simmons, who had offseason back surgery, said he may have to monitor his minutes and did not rule out not playing in back-to-back games.

“I think we're definitely going to look at it a lot different," Simmons said. "I don't know if it's measuring minutes, maybe not back-to-backs, whatever it is. I think that's going to be a joint thing with the training staff and myself, and letting them know how I'm feeling."

The timing of the injury was frustrating for Simmons, who put together a string of seven impressive games after struggling early in the season. Those struggles included missing four games with a knee injury in early November.

Simmons sat out all of last season with back and mental health issues. He believes that his knee and calf issues are connected to his back.

"I think it's all related," Simmons said. "When you start talking about back injuries, you start using different muscles, you want to load and lean or whatever it is. I think they all relate in some aspect."

The Nets did not hold a full-on team practice Tuesday, but rather let each player come in and work on individual parts of their game. Coach Jacque Vaughn liked what he saw from Simmons.

“Another step in the progression for him to be on the court running a little bit, which was great to see.” Vaughn said.

The Nets also got some good news about Yuta Watanabe. The Nets swingman is hoping to return for either Friday’s home game or Saturday’s game in Indiana.

Watanabe has missed eight games with an injury to his right hamstring.