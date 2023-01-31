Nets' Ben Simmons, T.J. Warren out with injuries vs. Lakers

Ben Simmons sat out his second game in a row on Monday night with left knee soreness as the Nets hosted the Lakers at Barclays Center.

T.J. Warren (left shin contusion) also was a late scratch. Coach Jacque Vaughn said he is “hopeful” that both players will be OK on Wednesday in Boston.

“Yeah, just hopefully they’re ready for Wednesday,” Vaughn said. “Both showing signs of progress, which is good. Hopeful for Wednesday.”

Simmons has been in and out of the lineup all season. Vaughn said he hasn’t spoken to him about how many minutes he’ll play once he’s able to go.

“We haven’t gotten to specifics,” Vaughn said. “I think everything’s right now been based around getting him back to healthy, to an ability to play as soon as possible.

“I think I’ve said before and I don’t want to shy away from it, the type of person I am and coach, I want every guy available for every single game. That is the goal of this team.

“I think our conversations will be real and what can we handle from a management and load perspective, cumulative loads across the board over the course of games. So all those questions will be on the table in order for us to keep our group healthy and whole as we trend toward the end of the year.”

Officially on their side

The NBA has admitted that its referees messed up and cost the Lakers a game in Boston on Saturday night. Was Vaughn worried that the calls might tilt Los Angeles’ way as a kind of make-up?

“I love the referees,” Vaughn said. “Make sure you tell them that before the game. I absolutely love the referees. We’re going to get a great whistle. It’s going to be a quality, fair whistle tonight. I know it is.”