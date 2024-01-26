How Ben Simmons' pending return can help the Nets

Ben Simmons walked out of the Nets locker room shortly after Thursday’s loss to the Timberwolves. He gave fist pounds to several Barclays Center staff members before leaving the arena.

It might be one of his last early departures. With his likely return next week, Simmons’ stint as spectator is ending as the Nets prepare for life with their original starting point guard again.

“It’d be great to have him back. Just having that back and around the group 24/7,” Nic Claxton said. “Everything he can do, passing, getting us out in transition, we can play faster, rebounding, defending. So, we are definitely ready to have him back on the court with us.”

Simmons has missed 37 consecutive games since suffering a nerve impingement in his lower left back on Nov. 6. But with the Nets losing 17 of their last 21 games, any boost is needed as they sit one game behind the Hawks for the final spot in the play-in tournament.

The Nets were 3-3 with Simmons before he got hurt. Having him back, though, will be a mental uplift for a team 10 games under .500 for the first time since Dec. 6, 2018.

“This is the ecosystem and when pieces of the ecosystem are missing, then other areas are affected,” coach Jacque Vaughn said of Simmons. “It's been the exact case for our group. So I'm looking forward to him being back on the floor.”

Besides his defense and helping the Nets be better in transition, Simmons will ease the burden on Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas dominating the ball. His facilitating will allow players such as Cam Johnson and Spencer Dinwiddie more catch-and-shoot opportunities.

However, he won’t instantly solve the problems on offense. The Nets aren’t missing threes because they’re contested. This month, they’re shooting a league-worst 33.2% on three-pointers classified as wide open.

More open shots created by Simmons means players have to make them. That’s on players like Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith who have struggled lately.

Simmons also averaged 10.8 rebounds in six games and adds to a team that’s fifth in the NBA in rebounding. However, there’s still questions about how the Simmons/Claxton pairing will impact floor spacing since they only played one game together.

It also adds to the Nets’ concerns, along with recent fourth-quarter play. Simmons was key in a comeback win at the Heat yet his 15 rebounds weren’t enough in a late game loss to the Bucks.

His presence should add more stability on offense in late-game situations, but the Nets still have to execute better. They did on Thursday yet had a rest advantage with the Timberwolves on night two of a back-to-back.

Simmons can’t fix every Nets issue, and there’s no guarantee he remains healthy through the end of the season. He hasn't played more than 58 games in a season since 2020-21 and can't reach that number this season. But they’re counting on him to be another key tool in the tool box and that’s better than having him sidelined.

Instead of being a spectator, he’ll be part of the solution again. That’s all the 17-27 Nets can hope for as they try to stay in contention for a play-in spot.