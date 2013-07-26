Brooklyn Nets add Alan Anderson

The Nets continued their roster overhaul and added more depth and scoring to their bench Friday when they reached an agreement with Alan Anderson.

The 6-6 guard/forward will sign a two-year deal for $2 million, his agent Mark Bartelstein said, with the second year being a player option.

Anderson, 30, averaged 10.7 points for the Raptors last season in 23 minutes per game. He scored at least 20 points eight times, including a career-high 35-point performance against the Knicks on March 22.

The well-traveled Anderson has averaged 8.6 points for the Raptors and Bobcats over parts of four NBA seasons. He's also played in the D-League, China and the Spanish, Russian, Italian, Adriatic and Israeli Leagues.

Anderson gives the Nets 15 players with guaranteed deals for next season, and joins a deep bench that features Andrei Kirilenko, Jason Terry, Shaun Livingston, Andray Blatche and Reggie Evans. The Nets also have Tyshawn Taylor, Mirza Teletovic and first-round pick Mason Plumlee.

The Nets already boast one of the best starting fives in the NBA in Deron Williams, Joe Johnson, Brook Lopez, Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett.

Brooklyn has made major noise this offseason, trying to assemble a roster that could compete with the Miami Heat for the NBA championship. The Nets' big move was acquiring Pierce, Garnett and Terry from the Celtics.