Brooklyn Nets takeaways from the NBA Summer League

Despite the high heat in Las Vegas, the Nets thrived in this year’s NBA Summer League.

Rookies Jalen Wilson and Noah Clowney got their first taste of pro ball and the Nets (3-2) reached the semifinals. Sunday’s semifinal was one of the more thrilling games of the weekend as the Nets forced overtime despite trailing by 11 points to start the fourth quarter.

Summer League game results are secondary to player development, so here are four takeaways and observations from the past two weeks.

Jalen Wilson’s surprising shooting touch

It wasn’t a shock Wilson looked comfortable in Summer League. The Nets’ second-round pick showed his experience coming out of Kansas with a polished game getting to the rim, rebounding and defending multiple positions, en route to earning All-Summer League second team honors.

The shock was how well he shot from deep. Wilson’s three-point shooting was a knock on him coming out of college but he shot 45.8% on threes in five games and displayed a smooth-looking form.

“I’ve just been working on it all summer since I got out of school, through the entire draft process,” said Wilson, who averaged 17.6 points and a team-high 7.8 rebounds. “Just want to be the best shooter I can be, just help my confidence and be able to take the shots when they come to me.”

It’ll need to show in practice and preseason exhibitions against better competition. But if Wilson, who signed a two-way deal, can space the floor with his jumper, his future bodes well because the other parts of his game are solid.

Noah Clowney needs time to develop

Unlike Wilson, Clowney had a rougher time in Summer League, which was expected for someone who turned 19 on Friday.

He struggled offensively with just 4.8 points per game and had fouling issues in the last two games, which aren't uncommon for a young center. However, he was promising as a rebounder (5.4 per game) and shot blocker (1.4). He showed confidence in his jumper and wasn't discouraged when he didn't make shots.

Overall, it was a good education for Clowney. He has potential to be a rim protector but at his age, he also needs more development. It’s what the Nets planned when they drafted him. The good news? Clowney can use fellow South Carolina native Nic Claxton as a guide on getting better.

Armoni Brooks’ case for a two-way deal

Besides Wilson, Armoni Brooks was perhaps the Nets’ most impressive player. Not only did he lead the team in scoring (17.8 points), but also he left a mark shooting 47.6% on threes (20-for-42).

Brooks, who played last season in the G League, hit five three-pointers in three different games (and totaled five among the other two games). It also helped that the team encouraged him to keep shooting and he said that allowed him to play more freely. As a result, he looked as confident as anybody on the floor and made a case for the Nets’ final two-way spot.

“When you got people steady telling you to shoot the ball, you ain’t got no choice but to believe in yourself and continue to shoot the ball,” Brooks said.

Mixed bag from David Duke Jr., Kennedy Chandler

David Duke Jr. played well in his third Summer League stint, averaging 16.0 points and 2.0 steals. He shot well in four of the five games and was committed to showing more focus on defense.

Kennedy Chandler had a team-high 5.4 assists with 2.0 steals but shot just 35.7% from the field. As great as he is as a defender and attacking the rim, he often took too many ill-advised shots. His jump shot needs to improve as a balance to his great speed and athleticism.

It’s tough seeing either player getting a two-way deal with the Nets, especially with how Brooks played. Duke gave himself a good chance, but Chandler might have to wait and see what his next options are.