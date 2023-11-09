Nets' Cam Thomas out at least two weeks with left ankle sprain

Nets guard Cam Thomas has a left ankle sprain and will miss at least the next two weeks, the team announced Thursday afternoon.

The Nets said an MRI confirmed the sprain. Thomas will begin a rehab program and be re-evaluated in two weeks, the team said.

Thomas suffered the injury with 8:33 left in the third quarter of the Nets' 100-93 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. He stepped on PJ Tucker's foot on a drive to the basket and turned his left ankle outward. He finished the game with 14 points.

Thomas didn't address the media after the game but was seen on a scooter with his ankle heavily wrapped.

The 22-year-old had been on a tear to start the season, averaging 26.9 points per game in eight appearances. He scored 45 points in Monday night's 129-125 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks and had three straight games with 30 or more points to open the season.