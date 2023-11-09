SportsBasketballBrooklyn Nets

Nets' Cam Thomas out at least two weeks with left ankle sprain

Nets guard Cam Thomas holds his left ankle after injuring...

Nets guard Cam Thomas holds his left ankle after injuring it during the third quarter against the Clippers in an NBA game at Barclays Center on Wednesday. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Newsday Staff

Nets guard Cam Thomas has a left ankle sprain and will miss at least the next two weeks, the team announced Thursday afternoon.

The Nets said an MRI confirmed the sprain. Thomas will begin a rehab program and be re-evaluated in two weeks, the team said.

Thomas suffered the injury with 8:33 left in the third quarter of the Nets' 100-93 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. He stepped on PJ Tucker's foot on a drive to the basket and turned his left ankle outward. He finished the game with 14 points. 

Thomas didn't address the media after the game but was seen on a scooter with his ankle heavily wrapped.

The 22-year-old had been on a tear to start the season, averaging 26.9 points per game in eight appearances. He scored 45 points in Monday night's 129-125 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks and had three straight games with 30 or more points to open the season.

