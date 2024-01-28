Nets need to figure out Cam Thomas' role

After Cam Thomas scored 33 points off the bench against the Lakers last week, his Nets teammates remained in awe. They’ve been used to Thomas’ scoring clinics, yet they marveled how efficient he was in a critical win.

“That boy good,” Dennis Smith Jr. said after Thomas shot 13-for-18. “We see it every day, though. Training camp, I’m looking like some of [what's he was doing] is unbelievable. It’s an everyday thing.”

Flash forward to Saturday when Thomas had 37 points starting in place of Cam Johnson, who was out for personal reasons. For the second time in less than 10 days, Thomas scored at least 30 points in a Nets win. Before that, the Nets were 1-5 this season when he crossed the 30-point mark.

It’s reignited debates over Thomas’ minutes and role. Should the 22-year-old return to the starting lineup? Is he better served as a high-scoring sixth man? Should he permanently be in closing time lineups?

“The thoughts have always been there,” coach Jacque Vaughn said Saturday about Thomas returning to the starting lineup. “It’s always been about trying to balance that group out.”

Thomas, averaging 21.0 points this season, has often said he’s fine doing what’s asked of him. In Los Angeles, he added he needs to be more consistent impacting games knowing he might not score as much as a reserve.

“I’ve just got to do my job, man. Whatever [Vaughn] wants me to do,” said Thomas, who’s started 21 of 36 games. “He wants me to come off the bench, I’ve got to do that. If he wants me back starting, I’m more than open to do it. It's kind of tough, but I’ve just got to do my job.”

Thomas is a scoring savant yet his passing has slightly improved and he’s looked more often to make the right play besides hunt for his shots. But he’s not suited to be a backup point guard and teams are also scheming better against him to limit his scoring.

There’s also his defense. The Nets are 5.3 points per 100 possessions better defensively with him off the court — the worst margin on the team among rotation players.

However, in Thomas’ eight games with at least 30 points, he’s a combined plus-23 on the floor, better than the combined minus-23 last season in his five games with at least 30 points.

The bigger issue isn’t if Thomas starting can save the season. It’s how his play affects his future, since he’s eligible for a rookie extension this offseason.

As of Sunday, Thomas is one of five players 22 or younger averaging 21 points or more among eligible scoring leaders. Two of them — Alperen Sengun and Cade Cunningham — are also due for extensions this summer.

If the Nets see Thomas as part of their future, they have to pay him. Thomas won’t get a max contract, but his scoring ensures he’ll command a significant raise after his deal expires in 2025.

The alternative is to wait until next season when Thomas is a free agent and Ben Simmons’ contract comes off the books. The Nets will likely prioritize Nic Claxton first this offseason ahead of Thomas.

That’s a gamble, though. Should Thomas match or exceed this season’s production, his price goes up.

It’s part of why the Nets need to figure out Thomas’ role going forward and why Thomas needs to stay productive beyond just getting buckets. That happy medium — not just his scoring bag — will determine his future as a starter or sixth man.

Either way, games like Saturday show why he’s important on the floor as much as possible.

“The sky's the limit for him and the best is yet to come,” Lonnie Walker IV said.