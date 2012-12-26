CEO Brett Yormark again tweets to Nets fans: 'We will get there'

Brett Yormark was unhappy with what went on both on and off the court at Barclays Center yesterday.

After they lost for the ninth time in their past 12 games, the Nets CEO took to his Twitter account and chastised the team for another lethargic effort. He was also displeased with some technical issues in the arena throughout the game. Although he mentioned he believes the Nets will turn it around, Yormark is getting weary of this losing trend.

"Nets fans deserved better today," Yormark tweeted. "The entire organization needs to work harder to find the solution. We will get there."

It was the second time in less than a week that Yormark has taken to Twitter to let Nets fans know he was unhappy. Last Thursday, a day after the Knicks beat the Nets at the Garden, Yormark had a similar message.

"We have to get better and we will," he tweeted. "Stay strong, Nets fans."