Darius Bazley waived by Nets; Harry Giles, Trendon Watford earn final roster spots

The Nets didn’t have to make many roster moves after the preseason ended Wednesday. The only key decision was choosing between three players for the final two spots on their 15-man roster.

On Thursday, the Nets made their decision as they waived forward Darius Bazley. Bazley appeared in three preseason games and averaged 5.7 points and 6.3 rebounds.

Bazley’s departure means forwards Harry Giles III and Trendon Watford will take up the last two roster spots. Monday is the deadline for teams to finalize their rosters before the season begins Tuesday.

All three forwards were signed this offseason to help address the Nets’ rebounding issues. Giles, who signed an Exhibit 9 deal and last played in the NBA in 2021, averaged 7.0 rebounds in two games and started the Nets’ second preseason game against Israeli team Maccabi Ra’anana.

Watford averaged 11.7 points and 4.7 rebounds in three preseason games. He spent his first two seasons with the Trail Blazers before being waived this summer.

Both Giles and Watford will be reserves behind a crowded frontcourt with Nic Claxton and Dorian Finney-Smith. Forward Day’Ron Sharpe also showed improved play off the bench, including 19 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday’s win over the Heat.