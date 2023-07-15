Source: Nets sign forward Darius Bazley to a one-year contract

The Nets stayed active in free agency Friday as they reached an agreement to sign forward Darius Bazley to a one-year contract, a league source confirmed to Newsday.

Bazley played 43 games last season with the Thunder and Suns. The Thunder drafted him 23rd overall in 2019 after acquiring the pick in a draft day trade.

At 6-foot-8, Bazley started all 55 games he played in his second season and averaged 13.7 points and 6.3 rebounds. He started 53 of 69 games in 2021-22 before missing the end of the season with a non-displaced tibial plateau fracture in his right knee.

Bazley remained a reserve last season, starting just one game. The Thunder traded him to the Suns in February and he played in just seven games for Phoenix.

For his career, Bazley has averaged 9.1 points and 5.3 rebounds. He can potentially add some size in the frontcourt as the Nets also signed guards Lonnie Walker IV and Dennis Smith Jr. to bolster depth.

The Nets were $9.8 million under the luxury tax prior to Bazley's signing and his addition will likely keep them below the $165.2 million tax line. The team also had one roster spot available before Bazley's addition but another spot could open Saturday as that's the deadline for the Nets to guarantee Edmund Sumner’s $2.2 million contract for next season.