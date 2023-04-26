SportsBasketballBrooklyn Nets

Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith undergoes finger surgery

Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith looks on before shooting foul shots...

Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith looks on before shooting foul shots late in the fourth quarter against the Utah Jazz in an NBA basketball game at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 2, 2023. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Nets announced Wednesday that Dorian Finney-Smith had surgery to repair a “contracture” in his right fifth finger.

Per the team, Finney-Smith is expected to be cleared for offseason workouts in approximately six weeks.

It’s unclear when Finney-Smith suffered the injury; he didn’t mention it during his exit interview with reporters Sunday.

The seventh-year forward was traded to the Nets in February in the deal that sent Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. Finney-Smith started 26 games with the Nets but shot just 35.1% from the field, down from the 41.6% he shot while with the Mavericks this season.

Finney-Smith averaged 8.3 points and 4.9 rebounds in 66 games, but his scoring average dropped to 6.3 points as the Nets were swept by the 76ers in their first-round playoff series.

His overall 39.1% shooting was his lowest for a season since 2017-18, when he shot 38% in his second year.

