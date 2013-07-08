Duane Washington, Ex-Nets player, gets 60 days in hit and run

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. -- Former New Jersey Nets and Los Angeles Clippers player Duane Washington has been sentenced to 60 days in jail for hitting a pedestrian and then leaving the scene in western Michigan.

MLive.com (http://bit.ly/183nPu8) reported Monday that an Ottawa County judge also placed the 48-year-old Washington on 18 months' probation and ordered him to perform 100 hours of community service.

Authorities say the ex-NBA player hit 71-year-old Estella Vitins on Sept. 18 as she walked along Interstate 96 in Crockery Township after running out of gas. Vitins survived the accident, though she suffered a broken leg and other injuries.

The judge says he exceeded a pre-sentencing report that recommended a 30-day sentence because Washington didn't have insurance.

Washington is the brother of Clippers player Derek Fisher.