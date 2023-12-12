Nets' Harry Giles still appreciates his time with Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Harry Giles III felt at home when he entered shootaround at Golden 1 Center on Monday. Or so he thought when he realized he was going through a different entrance to the court.

“I just felt weird especially walking in on this side because I’ve been walking on the other side for so long,” Giles said.

It was the latest step in Giles appreciating his comeback with the Nets after not playing the previous two seasons because of injuries. He started his career with the Kings and played two seasons (2018-20) after injury rehab cost him his rookie season.

Giles appreciated the Kings’ investment in him after they acquired him in a draft-day trade with the Portland Trail Blazers. He especially loved how the fans embraced him during his first Summer League.

“It’s always a genuine love from them,” Giles recalled.

“They showed me love in Vegas when I first got drafted to just always supporting me through the time I didn’t play for a whole year. It’s something about it, I can’t even explain it, but they know how I feel about them.”

Even though he’s focused on the Nets, he’s always rooted for the Kings since he left. When they were the surprise team of the league last season and made the playoffs, he cheered for them and remembered how he and point guard De’Aaron Fox used to talk about making the Kings a playoff team.

Giles played his third game for the Nets on Friday and had eight points. Whether he played Monday or not, just being back in Sacramento was enough to make him proud of his progress returning as a player to familiar territory.

Said Giles, “I always told myself when I was working to get back, I wanted to make sure that if I don’t do anything else in my career, I’ll make sure I get to play in front of these fans one more time.”