Nets spead three-pointer success among players

SACRAMENTO — The Nets wanted to be known as a defense-first team this season. Through 21 games, they’re gaining more of a reputation for their offense and long-range shooting.

With a five-game road trip starting Monday night against the Kings, the Nets' arsenal includes being the NBA’s leader in three-point percentage (38.7%). They’re the only team with seven players averaging at least two made three-pointers per game.

It’s a main reason the Nets rank seventh in offensive efficiency. But it’s the versatility of shooting that makes them stand out even more.

“We’re just a team full of guys that can shoot the ball,” Cam Johnson said. “And I thought we were that last year and sometimes it takes a little bit of time to materialize, for everybody to catch a rhythm at once.”

Dorian Finney-Smith (2.7 made threes), Lonnie Walker IV (2.6) and Royce O’Neale (2.5) are shooting a career-best from deep. Walker with eighth in the league at 46.3% before he got injured last week.

Finney-Smith is 11th in the league in three-point shooting on 44.9% and O’Neale, who’s been a reliable 3-and-D wing all of his career is at 39.5%.

Johnson (2.4), Spencer Dinwiddie (2.2), Cam Thomas (2.1) and Mikal Bridges (2.0) round out the snipers making multiple threes per game. It’s given the Nets a wealth of options to space the floor and pose trouble for opposing defenses.

“Anybody can get hot [and] have games like myself, Mikal, Doe, Lonnie, me and Spencer, everybody,” said O’Neale, who had consecutive games with six three-pointers last month, tying his career-high. “Every game is going to be different You never know who’s going to get hot. I think this versatility we [have], we [have] guys that shoot really well and shoot [with] a lot of confidence.

“It makes driving the lane easier [with] guys to kick out and open threes.”

That strategy plays into two of the Nets’ strengths from long range. They lead the NBA both in corner three-point percentage (48%) and catch-and-shoot three (40.9%). Those are shots they expected to take advantage of with a healthy Ben Simmons attracting attention when he drives to the rim.

Yet with Simmons out, the Nets have still used both as key weapons. It’s not a surprise since they were top-10 in catch-and-shoot threes the past three seasons and top-10 in corner threes in 20-21 and 21-22.

The main difference this season? More shooters doing damage as opposed to recent seasons where players like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris mostly led the attack.

“We've had some groups when guys were really hitting. Joe, Patty [Mills], where guys were in the 40s, really knocking down shots,” said fifth-year center Nic Claxton. “But I mean it's just that's our game plan now; we’re shooting a lot of threes and that's really a big point of emphasis for us now.”

Teams now have to pick their poison with who’s on the floor and it’s made it easier for Bridges and Thomas to score at the rim. Claxton also noticed he doesn’t get double-teamed inside often with teams respecting shooters on the court.

The variety of shooters have also helped the Nets survive their slew of injuries. When Johnson missed seven games early in the season, Finney-Smith stepped into the starting lineup and filled the void.

Walker will miss this upcoming trip so it’ll mean more shots for O’Neale. If the Nets need to dig deeper in their bench, they have reinforcements this trip with two-way guard Armoni Brooks.

Defense is still a priority for the Nets but with the range of shooting options, they’re not only the league’s best three-point team. They have multiple players capable of hurting teams from deep.

“It's an embarrassment of riches right now,” Dinwiddie said. “We got a bunch of guys that can really play well and be impactful.”