Jacque Vaughn, Doc Rivers discuss lasting impact of Jackie Robinson

PHILADELPHIA — As the Nets and 76ers opened their first-round playoff series, both head coaches were aware of Saturday’s significance in another sport.

April 15 is Jackie Robinson Day for Major League Baseball, marking the day Robinson broke the modern-day color barrier. Each year, MLB honors him by having every player wear Robinson’s No. 42.

Jacque Vaughn has a special connection to Robinson. Both graduated from John Muir High School in Pasadena, California, and Vaughn coaches a team in Brooklyn, where Robinson made his MLB debut.

“There was definitely an understanding, whether it was walking the halls and seeing his picture. The park that I played at at various times was Jackie Robinson Park. A lot of reminders,” Vaughn said.

76ers coach Doc Rivers lived near Robinson’s family in Connecticut when he played for the Knicks and got to know Rachel Robinson, Jackie’s widow. He called Robinson a pioneer while saying it’s important to teach future generations what Robinson and other Black athletes faced while integrating sports.

“You can’t whitewash history,” Rivers said. “You have to teach it for us to be a better people, a better country. I think baseball has done that. I think basketball has done that as well. Sports has done that a lot. So I think it’s just important that we do study history.”

Nets guard Edmond Sumner recalled how the movie “42” helped add to what he knew about Robinson. He heard the slurs directed at Robinson and the prejudice he faced.

Said Vaughn: “Doc has paved the way for me to sit here because of his success and his ability to carry himself in a way that people appreciate, and to be a father, that means a lot. So Jackie Robinson Day is extremely important because of his sacrifice for me to be here in a setting like this today.”