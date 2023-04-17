Nets' Jacque Vaughn follows coaching template created by Doc Rivers

PHILADELPHIA — Jacque Vaughn and Doc Rivers briefly shook hands after the 76ers beat the Nets in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. Rivers also put his arm around Vaughn before they separated.

It was a reminder that while both coaches want to win this series, there’s also love for a relationship that goes back at least 20 years.

“Just a little acknowledgment of they got Game 1 and we’ll see you Game 2,” Vaughn said. “A little respect both ways, that’s all it was.”

In 2002-03, Vaughn played for the Orlando Magic and Rivers was his head coach. A bond was formed between two point guards, and nine years later, Vaughn’s first head-coaching stint came with the Magic in 2012.

Facing a mentor gives Vaughn multiple emotions. There’s the competitive side but also an appreciation of the 61-year-old Rivers as a role model who transitioned from player to coach.

“I’ve seen it for so many years. I saw it playing for him, so I got that aspect of it,” Vaughn said before Game 1.

“And then when I went on to start this as a career, I was able to see, ‘Well, this is a guy that looks like me, played a position like me, was able to communicate with a team and he’s done it at various places.’ It can be done.”

Rivers had faith that Vaughn would be an NBA coach and often told him that. Although they spent only one season together and lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Detroit Pistons, he respected Vaughn’s intelligence and knew it would translate well leading his own team.

“You knew 100% it’s something he wanted to do and would be good at,” Rivers said.

“He’s taken a tough road to get there, a lot of interim jobs. That’s hard every time. But he’s done well at it and I’m really happy for him.”

Before being hired by the Nets last November, Vaughn, 48, waited seven years for his second full-time coaching gig. He went 58-158 with the Magic from 2012-15 and 7-3 as the Nets’ interim coach in 2020.

There also were various challenges this season. Kyrie Irving missed eight games during the firestorm after his Twitter post linking to a movie with anti-Semitic conspiracies. Irving later demanded a trade and was dealt to the Dallas Mavericks.

Days later, Kevin Durant followed him out the door in a trade with the Phoenix Suns. Rivers called it a “clutter-filled” season but admired how Vaughn handled it.

“As a coach, a guy wants to get traded. You think you are going to trade a guy,” Rivers said. “The guy doesn’t get traded. Now they’re back. Just think of the game-planning . . . He’s had a lot and he’s dealt with it very well.”

For Vaughn, it’s a welcome challenge making adjustments against a coach he knows well. But he doesn’t want to lean on past knowledge of Rivers more than his own game-planning.

“I’m always concerned about how can I lead the men in our locker room,” Vaughn said. “Not too concerned about his approach and the way he coaches.”

The respect between both men is hard to hide. Before Game 1, Vaughn mentioned Rivers’ impact on his career while noting that Major League Baseball was celebrating Jackie Robinson Day.

For two Black coaches facing off, it was a sign, Vaughn said, of Robinson’s impact integrating baseball. It’s also a reminder that while Rivers is an opponent, he’ll always be a guide for this phase of his career.

“Doc has paved the way for me to sit here because of his success and his ability to carry himself in a way that people appreciate, and to be a father,” Vaughn said. “That means a lot.”