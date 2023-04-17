When 76ers key on Mikal Bridges, Nets teammates plan to step up

PHILADELPHIA — Mikal Bridges has been to the NBA Finals and played on a No. 1 playoff seed. But this Nets-76ers first-round series brings a challenge he hasn’t seen before.

As the Nets’ top scoring option, Bridges had 30 points in Saturday’s Game 1 loss. But he took only two shots in the second half as the 76ers double-teamed him and blitzed him on screens.

So begins Bridges’ new test: How to thrive as the No. 1 target for a playoff defense. It’s an adjustment the Nets have to figure out as well.

“It’s on me to continue to get the ball to him and also continue to have pace where they’re not bogging him down, holding him, grabbing him and letting him not play with freedom of movement,” coach Jacque Vaughn said.

With Bridges muzzled, the rest of the Nets have to step up as Vaughn tries to create different looks for his star. Game 3 and 4 at Barclays Center could make things easier, but not if the 76ers keep Bridges bottled up.

Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith said Monday that they know the pressure’s on the rest of the team to produce. If the 76ers are keying on Bridges, his teammates must cash in on scoring opportunities.

“Guys like me, I want them to trap Mikal. I can get shots on the back end,” said Finney-Smith, who had six points in Game 1. “It’s just got to be the other four guys to play against their three and make the right reads.”

Whether that plan works could determine if the Nets play beyond Game 4 Saturday.

Vaughn saw the focus on Bridges as a benefit because it leads to open three-pointers and draws center Joel Embiid away from the rim.

At the same time, the Nets have to make more than the 13 three-pointers they did in Game 1.

“I’ll be more aware of it going to set screens,” Nic Claxton said. “We all got to make sure if we’re cutting off-ball or guys are spacing out for the three. We’ll make sure that we’re in the right spots.”