Brooklyn Nets extend Jacque Vaughn's contract

The Nets and coach Jacque Vaughn have agreed to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday morning.

Terms of the deal were not released.

“Jacque has made an immediate and immeasurable impact on our entire organization since assuming the role of head coach earlier this season,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. “On the court, he’s clearly demonstrated his leadership through his ability to connect and communicate at a very high level while displaying tremendous instincts for the game. As a person, they don’t come any better than Jacque. His character is impeccable, and there is not a better representative for our team and our borough. We are thrilled to have Jacque lead the Nets for years to come.”

Vaughn took over as head coach on Nov. 1, replacing Steve Nash. Vaughn took the position on a full-time basis on Nov. 9. The Nets have the fifth-best record (32-19) in the NBA since Vaughn took over on Nov. 1. The Nets went 12-1 in December, the franchise's winningest month ever, leading to Vaughn earning his first NBA Coach of the Month honor.