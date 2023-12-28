WASHINGTON, D.C. — For the past two weeks, Nets coach Jacque Vaughn noted that his team is worn down. He said it last week after a 1-4 road trip and repeated it again Tuesday in Detroit.

“We’ve been wearing some guys pretty thin this early in the year unfortunately, and tonight definitely the toll added up,” Vaughn said after a Dec. 18 loss at Utah closed the trip.

That rest came Wednesday. After Vaughn said Tuesday he hadn’t told anyone, at the time, they weren’t playing, three starters were ruled out. Mikal Bridges, Royce O’Neale and Cam Thomas sat out the final three quarters of the Nets’ 144-122 home loss to the Bucks.

It wasn’t surprising since teams rest key players on back-to-backs. What was surprising was Bridges went on record voicing his displeasure with not finishing the game.

“Didn’t like the choice and whatever that was,” Bridges told reporters postgame. “But it’s whatever. Definitely was not a fan.”

Bridges, of course, is the NBA’s active leader in consecutive games played with 423. Pride aside, he expressed what every NBA player desires - play the game and play to win.

If anything, he reminded why fans should never be upset at players for resting. It’s always a team decision and it goes against players’ nature as competitors, even though Bridges played 40 minutes Tuesday and Spencer Dinwiddie, who rested Wednesday, played 34.

As a strategy, what the Nets did made sense. Cam Johnson and Nic Claxton sat for maintenance due to early-season injuries. No NBA rules were broken, since it didn’t violate the league’s new protocol for resting star players because the Nets only have one player - Ben Simmons - who made an All-NBA or All-Star team the past three seasons.

Wednesday was also the Nets’ second back-to-back in under a week - even though they had time off for Christmas.

“To get two days in-between games, and to allow guys to really get off their feet and off the court and hopefully have some juice for tonight is huge, especially with our schedule going forward,” Vaughn said Tuesday.

The Nets won’t blame fatigue but any fan could see they have tired legs and have become a worse rebounding and defensive team. It’s sound logic to use a back-to-back to rest.

But doing it Wednesday sent a bad message. The Nets played the Bucks close at home in November, albeit with a healthy Ben Simmons.

Yes, the Bucks won nine of their previous 11 games before Wednesday and yes, the Nets were 6-12 (now 6-13) against teams over .500. Yet, let your players compete against the best. Long odds or not, the games should always be decided on the court, not a spreadsheet. A win could’ve become the signature game this team needs while hovering around .500.

Instead, it signaled a concession before tip-off, which no player or coach wants to accept.

Load management happens in every sport. The NBA has been demonized the most, partly because there’s louder talk on social media and talk shows. Few NFL teams are blamed for resting starters in the final week before the playoffs.

The Nets’ upcoming schedule - six games in 10 days - makes their decision more reasonable. The middle four games are at the Thunder, Pelicans, Rockets and a home date with the Thunder - all teams with winning records.

It’s easy to see why the Nets acted in their best interest. It’s also easy to see why Bridges was upset because his best interest means being available.

Yet the Nets’ biggest mistake wasn’t angering Bridges or resting players. It was doing so against a contender and conceding another opportunity to measure up. It's still just one game out of 82 but it deserves criticism, even if the rest was warranted.