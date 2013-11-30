Jason Kidd says spilled-drink trick was worth it

HOUSTON -- If Jason Kidd was remorseful about his cup caper, he sure didn't act like it.

Kidd was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Thursday for intentionally spilling a drink to get a break in the action Wednesday night when the Nets didn't have any timeouts remaining in the closing seconds of their 99-94 loss to the Lakers. He showed little contrition Friday night when asked if he regretted the move.

"It's about trying to win and those guys in that locker room," said Kidd, who had Tyshawn Taylor run into him so he would spill the drink and said he learned the trick from listening to other coaches. "I tried to put those guys in position to get a basket or a good look, and we did."

Lakers coach Mike D'Antoni wasn't at all pleased, telling reporters in Detroit before Friday night's game against the Pistons: "That's not very savvy or cool . . . You can't do that. That's crazy."

Kidd's pockets are lighter now, but he basically said it was worth it.

After the Nets diagrammed their play, Paul Pierce missed a potential tying three-pointer. "Paul got a great look," Kidd said, "but the league fined me for something I probably shouldn't have done, and we move on."

Trainer's room

Deron Williams (ankle), Andrei Kirilenko (back) and Jason Terry (knee) didn't travel on the Nets' two-game trip, and the latter two are at least a week away from playing.

Williams, who sat out for the fifth straight game, is expected to be evaluated Monday. Kidd, as always, was vague when asked if Kirilenko or Terry had a setback or if they're just being cautious. "I'm not in charge of the medical reports," Kidd said. "I just play the guys that I'm told can play."

Lin grounded

Jeremy Lin wasn't on the court Friday night, snapping his streak of consecutive games played at 98. The Rockets announced that Lin will miss two weeks with a right knee sprain suffered Wednesday. Lin, averaging 15.3 points and 4.5 assists, was injured when he collided with the Hawks' Paul Millsap.