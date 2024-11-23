Mike Brown wasn’t sure what to expect asking a young, 20-something coach from Spain to train his son, Elijah in 2009. But when Jordi Fernandez started, there was something different how about he worked.

It wasn’t just different techniques, it was how Elijah Brown listened and developed better. His father, the then-Cavaliers head coach, hadn’t seen anybody push his son to those results and was immediately impressed.

“Jordi was firm. He was demanding,” Brown told Newsday. “But his delivery, his body language, his approach to the whole thing, was unique in a way that I hadn't seen. The time he spent with my son, he got the most out of him.”

That encounter eventually paved the way for Fernandez being hired as Nets head coach this season. On Sunday, Fernandez will face Brown and the Kings in Sacramento, the place where Fernandez spent his last two seasons as Brown’s lead assistant.

While Fernandez has downplayed his feelings about facing Brown because he says it’s about the players, this game will be special. At his introductory news conference, Fernandez called Brown one of his basketball fathers.

It wasn’t just because he gave him his first NBA opportunity as a player development coach. He studied how Brown managed a team when Brown allowed him to sit in coaches meetings. It led to Fernandez eventually coaching in the G League with the Canton Charge, Cleveland’s affiliate.

The beginning of a relationship

Years later, he reunited with Brown as an assistant with the Nigerian men’s national team. But things began when Fernandez hoped to develop Elijah Brown into a better player.

Mike Brown returned the favor by paying for his apartment, giving him a car and inviting him to family meals while Fernandez got acclimated to a new country.

“Coach Brown was my boss, but he treated me like family,” Fernandez told Newsday. “So for me, it was very important, how much I learned, the opportunity he gave me and building my relationship with Elijah and [his younger brother] Cam.”

Some things Fernandez learned carried over in his own coaching career, including his last two summers coaching the Canadian men’s basketball team: Speak directly with players instead of beat around the bush and build relationships that go beyond basketball.

Fernandez picked up more from other mentors like legendary Spanish national team coach Sergio Scariolo and Nuggets coach Michael Malone, who gave him his first assistant job in 2016. But his relationship with Brown was one of his most helpful in learning how to be a better coach.

“He’s a very good teacher, unbelievable with film,” Fernandez said. “One of my takeaways is that he always said, ‘I’m gonna try to do what’s best for the team.’ You can always make a mistake but at least your intentions were the right ones.”

Fernandez's first gig

Those intentions led to Fernandez’s first NBA job. After the Cavaliers drafted North Babylon native Danny Green, Green arrived for a workout but no coaches were around. Brown told Fernandez to work Green out. It was a risk because Fernandez was still a private coach, not an official team staff member.

Cavs general manager Danny Ferry came to Brown’s office asking who was this coach working with a player. Brown got nervous, expecting to be berated. However, Ferry loved what Fernandez was doing and wanted to hire him as a player development coach.

Brown relaxed. Even though Fernandez was still committed to helping Brown’s son and coaching his AAU team, Brown had a hunch he could have the same impact with NBA players.

“You don't turn anybody loose on your players because you don't know how they are as a person,” Brown said. “And I felt extremely comfortable very early on that everything about this man was pure. His intentions were pure and he wanted to help."

Speaking their language

Fernandez also had an unexpected ace up his sleeve. He was still learning English after moving to the United States, so as he picked up more words, clarity proved just as important as fluency. It helped him communicate better with friends, colleagues and his wife. It also made him more direct with teaching workouts, offering praise or tough criticism.

"The one thing that doing this job in a different language did is less words, more concise, more direct,” Fernandez said. “And whether you're doing film, whether you talk to somebody, I think people appreciate going straight to the point, being as clear as you can be.”

Nets players have praised his directness and honesty. But they also saw Fernandez was personable and relatable when he met with them this past summer. It allowed his players to quickly buy-in and get out to a surprising start, in what many expected to be a rebuilding season.

“You can tell he cares, you can tell he cares about winning here, and you can tell he cares about just being part of this program,” Nets forward Cam Johnson said. "He's not a high ego guy, you know, he's very open. If you have something to say, come talk to me about it, we are in this together. And it's just things as players, we really appreciate.”

Malone saw Fernandez’s skill at building relationships after hiring him in 2016. In six seasons, he saw Fernandez thrive —whether it was overseeing the defense or working with a young Jamal Murray.

But he also saw a coach that understood people as much as breaking down film.

“He made an effort to have a relationship with our players off the court, as men, as people, and I think that goes a long way with players,” Malone said. "Because now, it's not just about that they know how much you know as a coach, but they also know how much you care and I think that allows you to get to an even better place from a relationship standpoint.”

Trusting his staff

The final lesson came after Brown was hired in Sacramento in 2022. At the time, he was an assistant with Golden State during its run to the NBA championship, so he needed a coach to start implementing his plan.

He turned to Fernandez, who managed player workouts — where coaches would work out with certain players — and began teaching Brown’s offensive and defensive principles.

“He was basically a co-head coach,” Brown said.

It laid the groundwork for Fernandez doing the same with his assistants this offseason while he fulfilled his duties with Team Canada. In a way, it’s paying forward what Brown and other paid him by empowering others.

Sunday’s game will be another reminder of Fernandez’s path. Elijah Brown now works in the Kings organization and his father went from Fernandez’s boss to coaching peer.

It didn’t surprise Mike Brown, who believes he’ll thrive in Brooklyn. As for Fernandez, he’ll appreciate Brown giving him a shot but while also showing one of his key mentors that those lessons are paying off.

“I've definitely learned so much that now as a head coach you handle things that come your way, but you always remember…what [Brown] did, how he handled this, how he talked to this person," Fernandez said. "So he's been a great role model for me.”