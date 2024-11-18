The play in question seemed like a bad turnover Friday. Ben Simmons tossed a pass to Dorian Finney-Smith that went out of bounds. But Nets coach Jordi Fernandez saw something else.

He challenged the play while on the other side of the court, believing that Knicks forward OG Anunoby touched the ball first. Not only was the call overturned, Anunoby was charged with his sixth foul and was out of the game.

At the time, the Nets trailed 114-107 with 4:15 left. The challenge gave them life as they continued to rally from a 21-point deficit before Jalen Brunson’s late go-ahead three pointer.

But it also showed why in his first season, Fernandez has found early success with using his challenges shrewdly. He won both in the fourth quarter against the Knicks and credited his secret weapon to assistant coach Connor Griffin.

“I think I have the best challenge coach in the league so I’m going to trust him,” Fernandez said after Friday's game. “So far, Connor has done an amazing job.”

Griffin is in his first year as a Nets assistant but spent the previous three seasons with the Nuggets, including the last two as head video coordinator and player development coach. His first season coincided with Fernandez’s last season as a Nuggets assistant.

That’s led to a trust that Fernandez has leaned on winning 10 of 16 challenges so far. Entering Sunday’s game at the Knicks, he’s used a challenge in 11 of 13 games. Fernandez has won at least one challenge in eight of those games.

“We have a system in place with analytics,” said Fernandez, who declined to get into specifics. “Analytics helps and then the coaches. Obviously the goal is to win every single challenge, because that's a competitive advantage.”

His instinct and Griffin’s eye paid off Monday with a late challenge against the Pelicans. With 2.5 seconds left in regulation and the Nets up two, a jump ball went out of bounds near the Nets bench and was ruled Pelicans ball.

Ziaire Williams was one of the first players asking Fernandez to review it. Fernandez talked with his staff and challenged the play. The call was overturned and gave the Nets the ball, allowing them to run out the clock. It was also another game where Fernandez went 2-for-2 on challenges, with both coming in the fourth quarter

“A lot of guys say challenge and don't be right,” Cam Thomas said. “So credit to [Ziaire] being right and got the ball back, close the game out with [Dennis Schroder] just running around in the backcourt.”

Challenges can be tricky for coaches to navigate, especially first-year ones. It’s deciding when to use them and weighing the risk of losing a timeout if you’re wrong. But Fernandez, who’s been praised by Nets players for his careful attention to detail, has managed to navigate that issue well so far.

The Nets needed it Friday playing from behind most of the game. Fernandez’s challenge win took out one of the Knicks’ best players for the final stretch.

It also came with some risk that might’ve been costly later. With the challenge used, the Nets have no timeouts the rest of the game. After Brunson’s three-pointer with 6.2 seconds left, Schroder quickly ran up court and had a chance at a game-tying layup before he was blocked by Mikal Bridges.

A timeout would’ve given a chance to draw up a play. But it’s something Fernandez could live with because he gave his team a better chance to win. It worked twice last week and it’s something Fernandez won’t hesitate doing.

“We're not going to take those challenges home,” Fernandez said. “That's something we know. It punished us at the end because we didn't have the time out. But if we don't win those challenges, we don't get there having an opportunity to win. So Connor did a great job.”

Welcome back, Watford

Trendon Watford was not listed on Sunday’s injury report and was OK to make his season debut Sunday after being sidelined with a strained left hamstring since training camp.

Watford had been expected to play Nov. 1 after addressing reporters at shootaround that morning. However, he suffered a setback during pregame warmups and missed an eight additional games.