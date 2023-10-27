Cam Thomas' connection to Kyrie Irving runs deep

DALLAS — When Kyrie Irving was traded from the Nets to the Mavericks last season, most fans were likely happy since it was the inevitable close to a tense situation.

But as Irving noted Thursday, there’s still love between him and the few players left from the team he departed. Irving singled out Cam Thomas and Nic Claxton for their support last season.

Thomas returned the favor Friday at shootaround. Ahead of Irving’s first game against the Nets since last February’s trade, he praised Irving for taking him under his wing as a rookie and continuing that bond as teammates.

“Obviously, when I first came into the league, I wasn't expecting us to be teammates,” Thomas said. “But these are the moments that I dream of, playing against guys like him. So I'll definitely go at him, whenever he's on me...he’s still my brother, but he's my opponent today.”

Irving, who spent four years with the Nets, also taught Thomas life lessons off the court that still resonate with him. But their time together also coincided with Irving's tenure becoming more controversial.

In 2021-22, Thomas' rookie season, Irving played just 29 games after refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine. The Nets initially ruled Irving ineligible to play but then allowed him to play road games. He only played six home games due to New York City’s indoor vaccine mandate.

Last season, Irving was suspended eight games for posting a link to a movie with anti-Semitic tropes. That was bookended by a pair of trade requests before the season and right before the trade deadline.

Thomas, however, saw a nurturing side to Irving. When he fell out of the rotation, Irving was one of the players who kept him encouraged.

“It was just brother vibes, playing the game together,” Thomas said. “We were just always like, just like a little big brother-little brother time thing. So to me it’s just more than basketball. But today, it's about basketball right now. So it's about ball. Got to handle that.”

Spencer Dinwiddie also had a unique connection to Irving. Not only did he play two seasons with him in Brooklyn, but he also was part of last season’s trade of Irving that brought him and Dorian Finney-Smith to the Nets.

Dinwiddie respect for Irving as a player remained high as he called him one of the best scorers of all time along with Mavericks teammate Luka Doncic.

“[He’s] truly a savant of the game in terms of talent and artistry,” Dinwiddie said. "It’ll be a fun game."

For Finney-Smith, he was less focused on Irving than his first game in Dallas as a visiting player. He spent his first seven seasons with the Mavericks after going undrafted in 2016 and expected to be emotional for a place he called a second home.

“It’s going to be fun. I get to play against some of the guys I done went to war with,” Finney-Smith said. “We've been talking about it over the summer so it's finally here. It's gonna be fun.”

Dorian Finney-Smith is back in Dallas for the first time as a visiting player. He wants this win but there’s a lot of good memories in 7 seasons with the Mavericks. He’s also glad it’s early in the season. pic.twitter.com/6oiRElybw1 — Evan Barnes (@evan_b) October 27, 2023

He joked the Nets scheduled this game early so he could get his tears out. With his family in attendance, he’s expecting a warm welcome from fans at American Airlines Center.

For Thomas, it’ll be the same feeling when he sees Irving on the court. He doesn’t usually greet players before the game but for Irving, he’ll make an exception for someone who’s like family.

“If he comes up [to me], I'm gonna do it, but I'm not just gonna go out my way and do it,” Thomas said. “I’m going to get him after the game. And he knows how I am, so he’ll understand. So it's good.”