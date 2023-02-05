Kyrie Irving has wish granted, will be traded from Nets to Mavericks, reports say

The Nets are trading disgruntled guard Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and a first-and-second round pick in the 2027 NBA Draft, according to reports from ESPN and The Athletic.

The Nets have not confirmed the deal.

The trade is the culmination of a bizarre three days, even by the Nets’ standards. Irving had demanded to be traded Friday, reportedly upset with the organization’s contract proposals. He sat out Saturday’s 125-123 win over Washington with what the team termed “right calf soreness.”

Before the game, an ESPN report said Irving was prepared to sit out the remainder of the season if he wasn’t traded. Following the game, head coach Jacques Vaughn noted Irving never reported to Barclays Center, but added the absence was excused.

A report Sunday morning noted the Nets were willing to sit out Irving through Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

It is unknown if Irving presented Nets management a list of preferred destinations, but Dallas had been linked to the guard since his demand became public. Irving is averaging 27.1 points on 48.6 percent shooting in 40 games this season.