Reports: Kyrie Irving asks Brooklyn Nets for a trade before the NBA trade deadline

Kyrie Irving has asked the Brooklyn Nets to trade him before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, according to reports Friday by ESPN and The Athletic.

Irving is averaging 27.1 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds per this season for the Nets (31-20), who are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference going into Friday's games.

Irving can be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season.

Shetellia Irving, Irving’s agent and stepmother, told Bleacher Report late last month that they have contacted the Nets about a contract extension but talks had yet to happen. He is eligible for a maximum extension that would pay him approximately $200 million over four years.