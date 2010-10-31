LeBron won't try to influence Carmelo

Denver's Carmelo Anthony wants a change of scene. But LeBron James isn't about to tell him which scene to choose.

"He's my great friend, one of my best friends I have. I'm going to support him whatever happens," James said Sunday before leading Miami to a 101-78 win over the Nets. "My words get thrown out of context so much when I'm talking about my friends, so I'll just leave it at that. Best of luck to him."

James was courted by the Nets in July before choosing the Heat. "It was a great meeting and I left definitely with respect for this organization,'' he said of the Nets. "Respect for Avery Johnson. Respect for the owner. And for everyone that has anything to do with the Nets. Nothing bad from that meeting and nothing bad I have to say about this organization. It was great."

He said the Nets' layover in Newark didn't affect his decision. "I've never been in Newark. I've never been in Brooklyn," he said. "So I don't know if it would have helped their case or not."