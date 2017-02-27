Luis Scola waived by Nets

The Nets have waived Luis Scola, the team announced Monday.

Scola, a 10-year veteran, averaged 5.1 points and 3.9 rebounds in 36 games this season after joining the team in July. The 36-year-old power forward is averaging 12 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 743 career games with the Nets, Raptors, Pacers, Suns and Rockets.

“We appreciate everything Luis has done for our team this year,” Nets GM Sean Marks said in a statement. “His approach and dedication to the game will continue to serve as lasting models for our young players. While we would have loved for Luis to be with us for the remainder of the season, we felt that he deserved the opportunity to contribute to a playoff contender.