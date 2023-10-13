Nets' preseason game against Maccabi Ra'anana carries greater meaning amid Israel-Hamas war

As Maccabi Ra’anana players warmed up at Barclays Center, their shirts, which read “Stand With Israel’’ reminded everyone that Thursday was more than just the Nets’ preseason home opener.

Maccabi Ra’anana coach Yehu Orland’s shirt made it more plain. On the left side, beneath a logo, was a brief statement.

“RIP Eli, Forever In My Heart.”

Orland’s best friend, Eli Ginsberg, died Tuesday in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and his funeral was held hours before tipoff.

A lieutenant colonel in the Israeli special forces, Ginsberg rejoined the army after retiring a month ago following 23 years of service.

“When you are losing a friend, you keep asking yourself, ‘Why? Why did this happen,’ ” said Orland, who added the two families planned to vacation before Ginsberg reenlisted. “So I guess the answer that I gave to myself is that’s [what] he chose to do. He chose to be a soldier, he chose to protect Israel, he chose that for so many years.”

It was why the Nets’ 135-103 win felt secondary. Before the game, the arena held a moment of silence to condemn “the senseless loss of life” in Israel.

As Israeli singer Noa Kirel sang her country’s national anthem, members of the crowd joined her as two fans stood on the baseline with the Israeli flag draped over their shoulders.

The mood felt heavier than when Maccabi Ra’anana arrived in New York last Wednesday. Head sponsor Jeffrey Rosen, who organized the trip, said that when the war began, they met as an organization to discuss whether to play Thursday or cancel the trip.

The group decided to continue on, with one player leaving the team for personal reasons. For Rosen, it sent a message of unity between Israel and the United States.

“I just think it’s a moment we’re proud to be here with our friends and allies, and participating in friendship and peaceful activities like sports under the sad backdrop of such a ferocious and horrible war,” Rosen said.

Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said that when the team discussed the war at practice, the overwhelming message was having empathy and compassion for the lives lost and affected.

After player introductions, the Nets (1-1 in preseason) presented Maccabi Ra’anana’s players with gifts inside backpacks.

“I think the biggest thing is this game provides hope that there are better times for our world ahead,” Vaughn said pregame. “Each night, I go to bed and pray for peace.

Despite a heavy heart, Orland wanted to play to inspire the youth in Israel who needed something positive with the toll of war around them.

“For me...I am going with my head up to create hope for those children, for those teenagers, for those young people that they need hope,” Orland said. “Because in a war, after you get hit like that by terrible, terrible things that they did to us, your mood as a nation is going down. We as adults need to create for them hope.”

Mikal Bridges led the game with 23 points. Harry Giles III, who started at center with Nic Claxton out due to a sore glute muscle, finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Ben Simmons added nine assists. Lonnie Walker IV (wrist contusion) and Dennis Smith Jr. (left ankle sprain) both left the game and didn't return.

Their play, however, took a backseat to Maccabi Ra’anana finding temporary relief from more pressing issues.

Maccabi Ra’anana will continue Friday to Cleveland as they face the Cavaliers Monday and then the Timberwolves.

Orland can’t forget his friend and the vacation they’ll never have. But he wants to keep doing his duty just like Ginsberg did.

“I’m here, sitting here, trying not to cry because my heart is broken,” Orland said. “But we have to create for those young people, children, hope that Israel is strong. That is the reason I think everybody’s here.”