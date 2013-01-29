Maurice Harkless from St. John's has best game as a pro

Magic rookie Maurice Harkless from St. John's had his best game as a pro Monday night with 16 points and 7-for-10 shooting, including two three-pointers in the third quarter that helped his team put a scare into the Nets. He definitely likes being close to his old campus.

"Absolutely," he said. "I am going up there tomorrow to hang out with those guys. Unfortunately, they don't have a game. They have a game Wednesday, but so do we [at the Garden]. But I will definitely be up there tomorrow."

On being a starter Monday night, Harkless said: "It was unexpected. I was just trying to make plays and step up. It is hard being a rookie. You have to take your lumps and learn every game."

To three or not to three

The Nets would like to add a corollary to the adage "Records are made to be broken." They would suggest that some records are made to be forgotten. It was not a source of pride that they tied a franchise mark by firing up 36 three-point shots Saturday in Houston.

It is possible for a team to take too many threes. "Yes, and [that game] was a good example of that," coach P.J. Carlesimo said, mindful that the Nets made a season-high 16 three-pointers. "We made them, which was nice, but all that did was make the score look better at the end."

Looking at the video of the 119-106 defeat, Carlesimo saw that there weren't as many rushed threes as he had thought. Still, that is not their game. "We were hoping to be able to go inside," he said. "We were hoping to make them defend in the halfcourt and take some time off the clock. We didn't execute the game plan very well, or the game plan wasn't that good."

Monday night, the Nets were 13-for-29 on three-pointers in a 97-77 win over the Magic.