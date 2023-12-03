SportsBasketballBrooklyn Nets

Nets' Mikal Bridges scores 26 first-quarter points, a franchise record

Mikal Bridges #1 of the Nets goes to the hoop...

Mikal Bridges #1 of the Nets goes to the hoop during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Evan Barnesevan.barnes@newsday.comevan_b

Mikal Bridges didn't just get off to a hot start Saturday night. It was a historic one.

Bridges scored 26 points in the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center. It's the most by a Nets player in the first quarter since the NBA began tracking play-by-play data in 1996-97. The previous high was 24 by D'Angelo Russell on March 13, 2017.

It's the third highest individual quarter by a Nets player since 1996-97 behind Joe Johnson scoring 29 in 2013 and Russell scoring 27 in 2019.

The Nets said it's the highest-scoring first quarter by any NBA player since Luka Doncic had 28 points on Feb. 10, 2022 against the Clippers.

Bridges' first-quarter line: 8-for-11 from the field, including 3-for-3 on three-pointers. 

Evan Barnes

Evan Barnes covers the Nets for Newsday. He previously covered Memphis football and the Memphis Grizzlies and also covered prep sports in Los Angeles.

More Brooklyn Nets

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME