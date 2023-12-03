Nets' Mikal Bridges scores 26 first-quarter points, a franchise record

Mikal Bridges didn't just get off to a hot start Saturday night. It was a historic one.

Bridges scored 26 points in the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center. It's the most by a Nets player in the first quarter since the NBA began tracking play-by-play data in 1996-97. The previous high was 24 by D'Angelo Russell on March 13, 2017.

It's the third highest individual quarter by a Nets player since 1996-97 behind Joe Johnson scoring 29 in 2013 and Russell scoring 27 in 2019.

The Nets said it's the highest-scoring first quarter by any NBA player since Luka Doncic had 28 points on Feb. 10, 2022 against the Clippers.

Bridges' first-quarter line: 8-for-11 from the field, including 3-for-3 on three-pointers.