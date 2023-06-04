Nets' Mikal Bridges to play for Team USA in FIBA World Cup, report says

Mikal Bridges will have a busy summer as the Nets forward reportedly committed to play for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup.

The Athletic reported Sunday that Bridges will be one of 12 players selected to the roster. The roster also reportedly includes Timberwolves All-Star guard Anthony Edwards, Lakers guard Austin Reaves and Knicks guard Jalen Brunson

Bridges increased his scoring average from 17.2 to 26.1 points after being traded from the Suns in February. He also changed his role from defensive stalwart to the Nets’ best player as they enter the post-Kevin Durant/Kyrie Irving era.

Overall, Bridges averaged 20.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists this season, all career-highs, and was the first player since 2014-15 to play 83 games in a season.

He’s also the latest member of the Nets to commit to the World Cup. Patty Mills and Yuta Watanabe will also suit up for the Australian and Japanese teams, respectively.

The FIBA World Cup begins Aug. 26 in the Philippines with training camp in Las Vegas starting on Aug. 3.