Nets fined $100,000 for resting players vs. Bucks

HOUSTON – The Nets were fined $100,000 by the NBA for violating the league’s player participation policy after resting several players against the Bucks on Dec. 27, the league announced Thursday.

The league confirmed to Newsday on Sunday that an investigation was underway. That investigation, which included a review by an independent physician, determined “four Nets rotation players, who did not participate in the game, could have played under the medical standard in the Player Participation Policy.”

Spencer Dinwiddie, Nic Claxton and Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith sat out the game, a 144-122 defeat at Barclays Center. Dinwiddie was the lone player listed out for rest while Claxton and Johnson were ruled out for injury management. Finney-Smith was ruled out due to knee soreness.

The Nets also pulled Mikal Bridges, Royce O’Neale and Cam Thomas after the first quarter. Despite Bridges voicing his disapproval with the Nets’ plan, the league only fined the team for the players who didn’t play.

This is the first time the league has fined a team under the updated policy that was passed prior to the season. The policy was revised to discourage teams from not resting healthy players with a direct emphasis on “star players” who have made at least one All-NBA or All-Star team in the past three seasons.