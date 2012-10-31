NBA says Knicks-Nets opener at Barclays is on

The NBA announced Tuesday night that tomorrow's Knicks-Nets NBA season opener at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn will go on as scheduled. The 7 p.m. matchup will be the first regular-season game at the $1-billion arena.

The Barclays Center is heavily dependent on mass transit, with 11 subway lines and an LIRR stop nearby. None of those services was running as of Tuesday night because of the aftereffects of Hurricane Sandy.

"If the game is scheduled, I will go," Mayor Michael Bloomberg said Tuesday.

In other storm-related news involving area teams:

Organizers of the New York City Marathon, scheduled to start from Staten Island on Sunday, remained hopeful they could clear and prepare the course. In a statement, New York Road Runners president and CEO Mary Wittenberg said: " . . . NYRR continues to move ahead with its planning and preparation.''

With no damage to MetLife Stadium, the Steelers-Giants game Sunday is still scheduled for 4:25 p.m.

Stony Brook's football team will host VMI Saturday at 6 p.m., as scheduled, a school spokesman said.

St. John's basketball exhibition against Sonoma State was moved from Thursday to Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at Carnesecca Arena.

The Stony Brook men's soccer team canceled Tuesday's's game at West Virginia but will host an America East tournament quarterfinal against Binghamton Saturday at noon.

Hofstra will face James Madison in a Colonial Athletic Association field hockey quarterfinal Friday.

With Roderick Boone,

John Jeansonne,

Greg Logan and Tom Rock