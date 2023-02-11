Nets' Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson are a package deal

Mikal Bridges took the trade hard.

It was draft night, June 21, 2018. Philadelphia selected him 10th overall. Great news for him. The 6-6 forward was from the area and had won two national titles at Villanova.

However, the news flash came quickly that the 76ers had shipped his rights to Phoenix, and Bridges was ticked. But ultimately the two-way standout came to love it there.

Now let’s fast forward to Thursday. It was trade deadline day.

After four-plus seasons with the Suns, Bridges was sent to the Nets in a package with his friend Cam Johnson, four first-rounders and a first-round pick swap in exchange for Kevin Durant and T.J. Warren.

This time, the reaction was more positive. There had been talk about Durant possibly going to Phoenix in the offseason, and Bridges and Johnson thought they could be headed to Brooklyn then. They even spoke about living in the borough together. They would joke with each other, “At least we got us.” So this didn’t come as a total shock.

“KD, I get it; I 100% get it,” Bridges said Saturday night, sitting next to Johnson in the interview room at Barclays Center before they made their Nets debuts in a matchup against the 76ers. “I’d rather say I got traded for KD than probably somebody else that I didn’t think would be good. Just being a realist at the end of the day… Maybe I probably would’ve made that trade, too.

“… Obviously, we’re going to miss home. But it’s not like we’re not excited. I’m excited to be here.”

Bridges and Johnson have done just about everything together since Johnson came to Phoenix as a first-rounder in 2019. Their teammate, Deandre Ayton, quickly tagged them with a nickname — “Twins.”

And they’re still together now.

“At least I’ve got my twin with me,” Bridges said. “That’s how it goes.”