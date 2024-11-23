PHILADELPHIA — Ben Simmons smirked when he thought about his brief exchange with Hornets second-year guard Brandon Miller on Tuesday.

Simmons drew a technical foul after Miller shoved him and the two had words. A few plays earlier, Simmons glared and had words for Miller after driving down the lane for a dunk.

“That got me going a little bit,” Simmons said at shootaround Friday before facing the 76ers. “I like that physicality and guys bumping and things like that. So I don't know if it helped, if it helped the team, then great. I'll do it some more. But yeah, it wasn't intentional to be out there pushing around and stuff like that.”

Simmons finished with 10 points, his first double-digit game since Feb. 10 last season. Maybe the passion of the moment with Miller spurred him on but the Nets needed it to survive a one-point win.

It’s also hoped that Simmons is getting more comfortable asserting himself. Coach Jordi Fernandez wants him to shoot more and Simmons is still turning down shots to find open teammates.

The balance remains tricky, especially when Simmons is averaging a career-low 5.7 points in 11 games. For him, it’s about getting more reps and trusting what his body can do after a second back surgery

“I don't expect it to just all come back but, you know, it takes time,” he said. “Just gonna stay with it. Keep doing my job, staying confident with the plan. The more reps, the better I'm gonna get.”

For Fernandez, he’s pleased with how Simmons has competed so far. The next step is being able to sustain his good play and be consistent.

“At some point, he'll be able to play back-to-backs and his minutes can go up,” Fernandez said pregame. "But again, there's no timetable for that right now and I want to keep seeing him making us better as a team.”

Friday will be another example to show that comfort. He’ll face the usual, raucous chorus of boos seeing his former team.

It’s old hat by now. Friday is Simmons’ fourth game in Philadelphia since he was traded to the Nets in 2022. He’s not worried as much as he’s trying to make sure he’s comfortable on the court.

“Shoot, when I was in Philly, we got booed at times when we weren't playing well,” Simmons said. “So it goes both ways, but they're passionate fans, and that's why Philly, the city is so great and the fans are so great."

Claxton continues to manage back injury

The good news Friday was Nic Claxton being available to play after missing three games with a lower back strain. However, he revealed at shootaround the injury has been a nagging one since before preseason.

“I initially hurt my back in the summer,” Claxton said. “So, my back has been lingering since then and it's definitely been frustrating. It's always a different challenge. Of course, the back is tough because it controls everything you do, pretty much, but it's just another challenge.”

When asked, Claxton didn’t provide specifics on how he got hurt except that the pain has been fluctuating. He received an epidural injection last Friday.

It’s added to a tough start for Claxton, who missed all of preseason with a hamstring injury. His numbers — 8.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 24.8 minutes — are all down from last season but he’s still been one of the team’s most important players.

Claxton’s NET rating of 12.1 is third-best on the team among players that’ve played at least 100 minutes. The Nets also have their best defensive rating (108.6 points per 100 possessions) with him on the court.

Claxton, who signed a four-year, $100 million extension this summer, wasn’t bothered. The injury is just one more thing to handle because he knows how much the Nets need him.

“You can't think about it,” he said. “You just got to play because when you start overthinking, that's when you're off. You just got to try not to think about it. Hoop as free as I can.”