Kyrie Irving's agent reaches out to Nets about an extension

PHILADELPHIA — Kyrie Irving wants to remain a Net.

Shetellia Irving, Irving’s agent and stepmother, told Bleacher Report that they have contacted the team about an extension but talks have yet to happen.

"Around Kyrie and staying with the Nets? I have reached out to the Nets regarding this," Shetellia Irving told the website on Wednesday. "We have had no significant conversations to date. The desire is to make Brooklyn home, with the right type of extension, which means the ball is in the Nets' court to communicate now if their desire is the same."

Kyrie Irving is eligible for a maximum extension that would pay him approximately $200 million over four years. Irving is in the final year of his deal. If an extension cannot be reached, he would become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Irving could have entered free agency last offseason by turning down his 36.4 million player option. Yet, there was limited interest around the league mostly because his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 was seen as a major reason for the Nets’ disappointing season.

Despite the fact he was suspended for eight games at the start of the season for linking to an antisemitic film, Irving is playing some of his best basketball. Entering Wednesday’s game, Irving is averaging 26.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and five assists in his 35 games. He is also the leader among Eastern Conference guards in the latest round of All-Star voting.

Irving has been the major reason that the Nets have not fallen apart in the wake of Kevin Durant’s knee injury. Over the past three games entering Wednesday night, Irving has averaged 37.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 2.7 steals.

Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers certainly believes Irving is the Nets’ engine. “They’re still pretty good without Durant,” Rivers said before the game. “They have this guy named Kyrie Irving that I hear is pretty terrific.”