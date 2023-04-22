Even without Joel Embiid, 76ers finish off Nets

Facing elimination Saturday, the Nets seemed to get a stay of execution with 76ers center Joel Embiid sidelined with a sprained right knee.

The hope proved fleeting and only delayed the inevitable. Game 4 at Barclays Center was the end of an up-and-down season as the Nets lost, 96-88, and were swept in their first-round playoff series.

A season that started with promise led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving ended with loud, visiting 76ers fans cheering the Nets off Barclays Center court. With Durant and Irving both gone via trades, what’s left was a hodgepodge team trying to sort things out in two months.

“It’s an opportunity for us to grow from this, to re-establish, to re-energize, to put our culture back in a place where it needs to be going forward,” Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said. “A lot of guys in that locker room are going to be a part of that.”

Without Embiid, Vaughn expected a faster-paced game. But just like the previous three games, Saturday was a slog.

Neither team crossed 80 points until the 76ers did just before halfway through the fourth quarter. The Nets held the 76ers to just 9-for-24 on three-pointers but the Nets shot even worse at 24.3% (9-for-37).

Despite that, the Nets led 53-42 early in the third quarter. The 76ers made up that gap with a 14-0 run started by a Harden three-pointer and ending with a Paul Reed layup.

Nic Claxton stopped the bleeding with a layup but Tyrese Maxey scored on the next possession. Both teams traded baskets but Maxey made a three-pointer to close out the 21-4 stretch by the 76ers.

It summed up the series where every Nets’ push was met by a more effective 76ers counter. The Nets had just 15 points in the third quarter, five more than Maxey had by himself.

“We didn’t really scout to play against them without Embiid so they were playing a lot more free,” Dinwiddie said. “We did a good job slowing down Maxey and Harden but it was just the timely rebounds and threes that [De’Anthony] Melton hit.”

Long Island’s Tobias Harris led the 76ers with 25 points. Melton scored all of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, including a trio of three-pointers.

Maxey and Harden combined to shoot just 10-for-38 but the 76ers got help from Reed, who started in Embiid’s place and had 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Game 4’s pace didn’t help Mikal Bridges, who looked fatigued as the game wore on. After three consecutive games with at least 20 points, Bridges had 17 points but shot just 6-for-18.

With 7:50 remaining, he missed a pair of free throws with the Nets down 73-72. On the ensuing possession, Harris converted a three-point play and the Nets never threatened again.

“They’re a really good team,” Bridges said. “That’s something you just can’t shy away from. They got guys. They got players that stepped up.”

Spencer Dinwiddie carried the early scoring load for the second consecutive game. He had 11 first quarter points, including a 27-foot three-pointer to end the period, and finished the game with a team-high 20 points.

Claxton had 19 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks, all playoff career highs. But the Nets got little to nothing from the bench. Seth Curry, who didn’t play in Game 3, and Royce O’Neale combined for nine points.

Harden finished with 17 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. Maxey had 16 points.

The Nets were also done in by familiar disadvantages. The 76ers outrebounded them 54-38 without Embiid, had more offensive rebounds (15-5) and dominated in second chance points (25-10).

The 76ers finished with 58 more second-chance points than the Nets, the largest differential in a playoff series since 1996-97 per ESPN Stats and Info.

It was a harsh finish to what Cam Johnson called a crazy season. One that started with championship dreams but ended just like last season with a second consecutive first-round sweep.

“[We] tried to merge basically three teams into one starting lineup in February,” said Johnson, who had 11 points. “That presents a unique set of challenges. And we tried to fight through them, I think we did and I'm proud of the group for doing them and sticking together.”